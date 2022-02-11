eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.72 million.eGain also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 360,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,363. The company has a market cap of $397.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of eGain by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

