eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 360,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,363. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in eGain by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.