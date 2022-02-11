eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get eGain alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EGAN opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.