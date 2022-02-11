Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.02.

ELEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $18,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth $12,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.87 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

