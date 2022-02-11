Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

ELEV stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

