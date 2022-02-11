Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

NYSE:LLY opened at $239.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.52 and a 200 day moving average of $251.78. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,816,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

