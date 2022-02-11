Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 1,638 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $340.97 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.
About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
