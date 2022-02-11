Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 1,638 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $340.97 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.