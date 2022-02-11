EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 111,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $115.36 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

