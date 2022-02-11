Emercoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,334.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $82,334.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,767,537 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.