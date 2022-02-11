Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.56% of New Gold worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

NGD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 228,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.