Empyrean Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Bristow Group comprises 1.6% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of Bristow Group worth $70,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 165,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 133,289 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 172.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 120,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 75,374 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

