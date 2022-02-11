Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,666 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $142,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $37,925,458,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 901,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 487,684 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. 13,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,035. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

