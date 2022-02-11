Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.02 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

