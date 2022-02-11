EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

