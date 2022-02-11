Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Engie has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

