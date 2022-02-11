Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.
ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of ENVA traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. 335,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,078,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Enova International by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enova International (ENVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.