Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.35. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 995,652 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

