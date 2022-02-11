Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,914,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,463,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,582,000 after buying an additional 513,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.
Elanco Animal Health Profile
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
