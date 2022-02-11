Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

