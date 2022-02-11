Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,530,000 after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Natixis bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.