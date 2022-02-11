Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

