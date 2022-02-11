Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 37,142 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,142 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 227.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 184.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

