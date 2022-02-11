Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 57500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.
About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)
Further Reading
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.