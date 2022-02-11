Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 57500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

