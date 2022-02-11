Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.