Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPOKY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 75,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.