Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.