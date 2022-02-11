Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exelon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

