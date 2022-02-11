Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $15.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

TSE SIL opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

