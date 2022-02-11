Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.64.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.77. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.