Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in January

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERMAY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 12,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Eramet has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

