Eric Parthemore Sells 5,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SNEX opened at $74.23 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
