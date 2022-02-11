Eric Parthemore Sells 5,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SNEX opened at $74.23 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

