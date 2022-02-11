ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $73.01 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 1067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

