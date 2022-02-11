eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.07). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.45.
About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)
See Also
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.