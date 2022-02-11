Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 1.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 122,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 97,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$463.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.21.
About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)
Recommended Stories
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.