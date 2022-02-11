Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 1.8%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 122,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 97,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$463.62 million and a PE ratio of -17.21.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

