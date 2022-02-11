Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EBET opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBET. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Esports Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

