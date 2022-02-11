EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $243,045.39 and $206.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102358 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.