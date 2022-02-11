Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Euronav by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

