Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
