Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.