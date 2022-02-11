Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,850 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 42,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Twitter by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 390,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 233,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

TWTR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 344,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

