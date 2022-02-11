Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Rattler Midstream worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 793.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 37.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 483,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,744. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 3.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

