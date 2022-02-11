Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

EWY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 154,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

