Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,483,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

VRP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 8,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $26.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.