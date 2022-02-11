Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,394 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

