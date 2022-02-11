Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,058 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 670 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $21.05.

