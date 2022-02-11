Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,765 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.80. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,357. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

