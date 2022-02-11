Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will announce sales of $168.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.33 million and the highest is $172.40 million. Everi reported sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $648.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.32 million to $652.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $698.04 million, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $717.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Everi by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after acquiring an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,423,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,948,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,362,000 after acquiring an additional 57,436 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.72. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

