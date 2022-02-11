Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%.
NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -272.70%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.
