Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 248,938 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 151,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 113,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

