Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 248,938 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
