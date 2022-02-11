Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.83) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.22) target price on Evotec in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th.

EVT stock opened at €28.83 ($33.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. Evotec has a twelve month low of €27.80 ($31.95) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($52.68). The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.20.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

