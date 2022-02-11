Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Outperform

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VALE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.
Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
