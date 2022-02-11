Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.09.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

